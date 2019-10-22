Getty Images and Verizon Media announce $40,000 Disability-Focused Creative Bursary to encourage talent as they convey the lives and realities of the disability community

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, in collaboration with Verizon Media, announced its latest global Creative Bursary grant centered around life with disabilities. Aimed at elevating photographers as they work to capture and share much-needed visual stories, the Bursary comes on the heels of The Disability Collection, a joint effort launched in 2018 in conjunction with the National Disability Leadership Alliance to more authentically represent people with disabilities in the media.

"This latest endeavor is a natural fit, allowing us to expand the reach of this Bursary by doubling the award dollars," said Guy Merrill, Global Head of Art for Getty Images. "Given that our primary mission is to move the world with imagery, we're thrilled to continue our relationship with Verizon Media—a forerunner when it comes to accessibility."

Verizon Media seeks to provide equal access by making its own products and brands accessible and encouraging others to do the same, transforming how people of all abilities stay informed and entertained, communicate and connect.

"With these grants, we're empowering photographers to join our mission with Getty Images to more authentically represent disability in the media," said Larry Goldberg, Head of Accessibility at Verizon Media.

Recognizing the challenges faced by photographers worldwide as they look to break into the commercial industry, the Getty Images' Creative Bursary seeks to discover and nurture creative talent while also alleviating some of the financial hurdles. Open to photographers globally, Disability Stories is a one-time Bursary, awarding one recipient $15,000, one recipient $10,000 and three recipients $5,000 each, as determined by an esteemed panel of creative industry judges and disability activists, including:

Kohei Hara – Getty Images photographer.

– Getty Images photographer. Erin Lefevre – Previous Getty Images Creative Bursary recipient.

– Previous Getty Images Creative Bursary recipient. Guy Merrill – Global Head of Art for Getty Images.

– Global Head of Art for Getty Images. Sulaiman Kahn – Founder and Chief Purpose Officer for ThisAbility UK.

– Founder and Chief Purpose Officer for ThisAbility UK. Lawrence Carter-Long – Communications Director for the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund for the National Disability Leadership Alliance.

Photographers can apply by November 1, 2019, at which point the application period closes. Recipients of the Creative Bursary will be announced on December 3, 2019, coinciding with the United Nations' International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

To apply: https://gettyimages.submittable.com/submit/ca890fa5-c3ed-496c-ad30-1555e370d9b0/getty-images-creative-grant-disability

Further details on the Getty Images grants program available here: https://wherewestand.gettyimages.com/grants/.

