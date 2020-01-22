Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, has today been named the official photographer of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which celebrates artistic excellence and is music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement.

As the official photographer of the show on January 26, Getty Images' award-winning entertainment photographers will be delivering high-quality content from the red carpet to inside the award show.

Building on a longstanding partnership that was forged in 2007, Getty Images' team of content creators will deliver high-end portraits of talent at the award ceremony and will also cover the dozens of events, including red carpets, concerts and parties to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com. In addition to covering the GRAMMY Awards, Getty Images will cover all major events of the Recording Academy® throughout the year, including the Latin GRAMMY Awards® and MusiCares® and GRAMMY Museum® events.

"Getty Images is thrilled to be named Official Photographer of the GRAMMYs®, an iconic award ceremony that brings together the top talent in music from around the globe," said Getty Images Global Vice President of Entertainment Kirstin Benson. "Visual storytelling is at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to support and highlight the fantastic work they do within the industry and their continued support of musicians."

In the 25 years since Getty Images was founded in 1995, Getty Images' team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award-winning imagery that allows customers to set themselves apart from the competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to the partnership with the Recording Academy, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

