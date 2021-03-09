Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, will once again serve as the official photographer for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, tasked by the Recording Academy with capturing one of the world's most iconic awards ceremonies and music's only peer-recognized accolade.

As the official photographer of the show on March 14, Getty Images' award-winning entertainment photographers will deliver high-quality content from all aspects of the show. Leveraging the talents and expertise of Getty Images industry-leading production team, as well as an unparalleled distribution reach, Getty Images will quickly and efficiently supply imagery and video content to over one million customers around the globe, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com.

In addition to covering the GRAMMY Awards®, Getty Images will continue to cover all major events hosted by the Recording Academy throughout 2021, including the Latin GRAMMY Awards® and MusiCares® and GRAMMY Museum® events.

"Each year, the GRAMMY Awards® brings together the very best talent in music from around the globe for an unparalleled evening, and our editorial team is there to capture it all — intent on producing the sort of unrivaled, compelling and differentiating content that we've come to be known for," said Getty Images Vice President of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson. "Getty Images is proud to partner with the Recording Academy once again to highlight the fantastic work they do within the industry, as well as their continued support of musicians."

For over 25 years, Getty Images' team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award-winning imagery that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to the longstanding partnership with the Recording Academy for over a decade, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com