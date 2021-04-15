Getty Images Announces $85,000 in Grants for Photojournalists

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, has today announced a number of financial grants in support of photojournalism and inclusive storytelling which shines a light on the important issues of our time. The new look Getty Images Editorial Grants will support both individual photojournalists and organizations which enable documentary photography, while the Getty Images Inclusion Scholarships return for a second year to support emerging storytellers within underrepresented groups.

"At Getty Images, we believe in the power of editorial imagery to ask the questions, press the issues, challenge attitudes, to move the world for the good of society" said Pancho Bernasconi, VP Global News at Getty Images. "With the new Editorial Grants and returning Inclusion Scholarships we are committed to supporting editorial storytellers at every level and enabling the production of inclusive, socially significant stories from around the world."

Getty Images Editorial Grant for Photography Programs

Getty Images is offering two $15,000 grants for organizations that support documentary photography and its practitioners, either through public engagement or professional development. These project-based grants are intended for educational programs, workshops, exhibitions and other initiatives that reinforce the power of photography as a journalistic medium.

The grants are open to non-profit organizations of any size, worldwide. Please see here for further details: https://grants.gettyimages.com/en/grant-for-photography-programs

Getty Images Grant for Editorial Photography: Community Resilience

Continuing Getty Images' tradition of supporting in-depth photojournalism through its Editorial Grants program, Getty Images is offering three grants of $5,000 each to photographers and videographers reporting stories of community resilience in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. Within this theme, judges will be looking for visual journalists to show how communities around the world are recovering from the pandemic's far-reaching impact on public health, jobs, education and other aspects of human welfare. Grant submissions should focus on how individuals, businesses, volunteer organizations and local governments are helping communities recover from, and adapt to, the long-term disruptive challenges posed by the pandemic.

The submissions will be judged by a prestigious panel of industry experts including:

Pete Souza , former Chief Official White House Photographer

, former Chief Official White House Photographer Jessica Lim , Director of Angkor Photo Festival

, Director of Angkor Photo Festival Katherine Pomerantz , Director of Photography, TIME Magazine

, Director of Photography, TIME Magazine Walter Astrada , Photographer

For further information and to apply, visit https://grants.gettyimages.com/en/grant-for-editorial-photography

Getty Images Inclusion Scholarships

Launched in 2020, the Getty Images Inclusion Scholarships are open to emerging photographers around the world with the aim of promoting greater diversity and inclusion within the photographic and media industries.

Together with a selection of prestigious photography and journalism associations, Getty Images aims to support emerging editorial talent within underrepresented groups and offer aspiring photojournalists the financial means to pursue education that will enable careers within the industry.

Getty Images will partner with the organizations; Women Photograph, National Association of Black Journalists, Asian American Journalists Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists to award the following four scholarship grants of $10,000 each:

Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship - Women Photograph

Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship - National Association of Black Journalists

Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship - Asian American Journalists Association

Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship - National Association of Hispanic Journalists

For further information and to apply, visit: https://grants.gettyimages.com/en/getty-images-inclusion-scholarships

The Editorial Grants and Inclusion Scholarships are part of Getty Images' wider grants program, which since its inception has donated over US$1.8 million to photographers and videographers around the world.

