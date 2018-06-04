Getty Images launches new storytelling service: STUDIO

In today's digital revolution, brands are increasingly required to create content that stands out, searching for an editorial voice to tell impactful stories. STUDIO connects brands with Getty Images' unrivalled access, global distribution and reach, as well as a network of the world's foremost photography and videography talent - taking customers' messages from the biggest stages to the smallest mobile screens, and beyond. Services include video, event photography, social-first content, commercial assignments, portrait studios, talent integration, media partnerships, full service production, immersive media, worldwide distribution, content strategy and visual intelligence.

"In an ever-evolving and busy digital landscape, the STUDIO team tailors packages to ensure that our partners achieve their objectives, whether the goal be to shift brand perception, heighten awareness or create branded content," said Getty Images Vice President of Global Entertainment, Kirstin Benson.

"We are thrilled to offer unprecedented access to Getty Images' team of visual experts and complete suite of capabilities that encompass imagery trend reporting, photo and video assignments, commercial production, social media strategy and creation, data and insights, and much more."

In addition and supplementary to Getty Images' Custom Content offering which launched last year, STUDIO rounds out Getty Images' comprehensive offering and further strengthens its leading position as the only media business that provides end-to-end content solutions for customers across virtually every vertical, including luxury brands, sports leagues, technology, packaged goods, automotive, and more.

