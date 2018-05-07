Getty Images named Official Photographer of the 2018 Met Gala

Getty Images' award-winning photographers and videographers will cover every aspect of the evening; from the red carpet, through to exclusive looks from the receiving line, entertainment and candid images from inside the invitation-only event. Photography from inside the Met Gala will be only available for license exclusively through Getty Images.

Leading the industry with its social-first strategy, Getty Images' skilled production team will also be delivering creative edits in the form of alternate views and social media-ready assets to Getty Images' almost one million customers around the world.

"Among the world's most preeminent fashion events, The Met Gala brings together the very best of art and fashion," said Getty Images Global Vice President of Entertainment, Kirstin Benson. "Getty Images is proud to have been selected by The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue as the Gala's official photography partner. Our trail-blazing team looks forward to producing unrivaled, compelling content, giving the world an intimate look at this iconic and exclusive event in real time."

With co-chairs Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour; and honorary chairs Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman, the gala celebrates The Costume Institute's spring exhibition, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, examining fashion's ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism.



In addition to the Met Gala, Getty Images content creators, are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering over 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

