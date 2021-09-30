Getty Images Renews Exclusive Partnership with NBA to Serve as Official Photographic Agency of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, today announced it has renewed its longstanding partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that sees Getty Images continue as the Official Photographic Agency of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and the NBA 2K League.

As the Official Photographic Agency of the NBA, Getty Images will continue to exclusively distribute over four million photographs from the league's extensive photo library, including iconic NBA moments dating back 75 years to the league's inaugural 1946-47 season. Getty Images will deliver high-quality imagery from these four leagues throughout their respective seasons, including every NBA regular season and playoff game as well as the NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV.

For the latest NBA imagery from around the league, visit: https://www.gettyimages.com/photos/nba?family=editorial&phrase=NBA&sort=newest

"Sport imagery lies at the very foundation of Getty Images and we work hard to lead the industry in the creation and delivery of world-class sports content for media, sport's governing bodies, teams and the vital ecosystem of partners and licensees that support them," said Carmin Romanelli, Getty Images Global Head of Sports Business Development. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the National Basketball Association and continue to provide our customers with industry-leading coverage of the NBA."

"The NBA is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with Getty Images," said David Denenberg, Senior Vice President, National and Local Network Partnerships, NBA. "Demand for content from all of our leagues has never been greater, and Getty Images is the ideal partner to continue providing the moments captured by our world-class photographers to media, as well as our business partners and fans around the world."

Getty Images partners with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Along with the NBA, Getty Images is an official photographer or photographic partner to over 80 of the world's leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including the PGA, FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, International Cricket Council, Major League Baseball, UEFA, National Hockey League, NASCAR, PGA of America, Manchester United and FC Bayern Munich.

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com

