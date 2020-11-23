Getty Images Unveils its 2020 Year in Review

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, today unveiled its 2020 Year in Review, a powerful and expert curation of the year that was in News, Sport, Entertainment and Archive through both photographs and videos.

In a year dominated by COVID-19, Getty Images' award-winning photographers, videographers and editors produced impactful stories from thousands of world events, including the Black Lives Matter protests, devastating bushfires, a highly contentious U.S. Presidential Election and a dizzying return to sport.

These events brought new challenges that no one was prepared for, including our visual content creators, who relied on institutional knowledge developed at Getty Images over the last 25 years by covering issues like Ebola outbreak in West Africa and conflict in the Middle East.

Getty Images Global Head of Content Ken Mainardis said: "During an uncertain and historic time, storytelling through visual content continues to connect us all, informing the world of what is really happening in both faraway places and at our doorstep. Our 2020 Year in Review allows our customers to make sense of an extraordinary year through the breadth, depth and outstanding craft of our News, Sport, Entertainment and Archival imagery in a year when so many of us used imagery to connect with the outside world."

