Gettysburg Bike Week 2023 Celebrates All Things Motorcycle with Thrilling Events, Non-Stop Activities, and Live Music by Night Ranger and Ace Frehley, This July 6th -9th

Get ready for the rumble of engines and the roar of excitement as Gettysburg Bike Week returns for its annual celebration of motorcycle culture. From July 6th through July 9th, 2023 motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country will gather in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, for an action-packed event filled with Live Music, Bikes Shows, Tattoo Contest, and much more!

Gettysburg Bike Week July 6-9th, 2023 will be full of great music, rides and events. This years headliners include Night Ranger and Ace Frehley. Tickets start at just $20! Fun for the whole family at Gettysburg Bike Week!

Gettysburg Bike Week is a premier motorcycle rally that has become a must-attend event for bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts. With its scenic location and rich historical significance, Gettysburg provides the perfect backdrop for a four-day celebration of all things motorcycle-related.

The event kicks off at the Allstar Event Complex with non-stop action throughout the weekend. Attendees can explore a vast vendor area offering a wide array of motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel; along with enjoying delicious food from local vendors and engaging with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts. This event also features the always-anticipated Antique Bike Show, The Third Annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride, and The Moto Motion Stunt Show. There is something for everyone at the Gettysburg Bike Week 2023 and new for this year is additional asphalt parking and vendor areas!

One of the highlights of Gettysburg Bike Week is the live music lineup! "We just keep rolling," says GBW event coordinator Kelly Shue. "We're always trying to top the year before, and we're giving it a run with this year's Friday and Saturday headliners: Night Ranger and Ace Frehley!"

Gettysburg Bike Week goers can look forward to Friday night's musical main event as one of the most famous lead guitarists in the world, Ace Frehley, who played for one of the most successful rock bands in history, will come out and rock on stage! As a self-taught musician, Ace Frehley became known to the world over as the lead guitar player for mega rock band KISS, but he's also enjoyed a storied solo career and released albums on his own that have gone platinum.

One of the premier arena rock bands of the '80s, Night Ranger, has for decades delivered hit after hit and enthralled thousands with their live shows around the world and will perform on the main stage Saturday night! The band will bring its energetic brand of glam rock to the Gettysburg Bike Week Main Stage as Saturday night headliners, playing a mix of new tunes and classics like "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" and "Sister Christian."

There is always something happening at Gettysburg Bike Week, ensuring non-stop excitement throughout the event. We are thrilled to welcome motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country to Gettysburg Bike Week 2023. Attendees can kick back, relax, and enjoy the sounds of talented musicians while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere. More live music acts are in the works and will be announced as they're booked.

And, of course, no rally would be complete without great riding, and Gettysburg has some of the best. Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the East surrounds Gettysburg. In addition to fantastic solo riding, Gettysburg Bike Week 2023 also features awesome group rides.

Tickets for Gettysburg Bike Week's 23rd Anniversary Rally can be purchased here .

New and returning riders can find updates, schedules of events, lodging information, passes, and anything they ever needed to know about Eastern Pennsylvania's definitive motorcycle rally Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com/ . Follow GBW Twitter: @GburgBikeWk. To contact Gettysburg Bike Week, e-mail [email protected] .

