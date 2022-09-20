Gettysburg Cancer Center Rebrands as Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Practice Expands to Mechanicsburg, Begins Treating Patients

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gettysburg Cancer Center, a leading community oncology practice in Pennsylvania for three decades, today unveiled a new name and logo as part of an extensive rebrand and opened their new clinic at 6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, where the practice's founder and medical director, Satish Shah, MD, and Jasmine Ross, MD are treating patients. At the heart of the rebrand is changing the practice's name to Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (PCSRI) to reflect their mission of becoming the leading cancer care and clinical trial provider in Pennsylvania.

"We've had significant exciting changes to Gettysburg Cancer Center's structure and growth over the last few years, said Dr. Shah. "We have started treating patients in Mechanicsburg and plan to grow throughout Pennsylvania, expanding care options, including clinical research, in the community – close to where our patients live. Our mission demanded we rebrand the practice to better reflect who we are to our patients, their caregivers as well as our care teams."

Dr. Ross, who previously practiced at Geisinger Cancer Institute, is also seeing patients at PCSCRI's Mechanicsburg clinic. Dr. Ross's areas of focus include cancer care in older adults, breast cancer, GI cancers, lung cancers and melanoma.

In July 2021, the practice joined OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, and immediately added four providers to the practice while also expanding services along the cancer continuum of care. PCSRI offers patients comprehensive medical and radiation oncology care, including a robust clinical trial program.

Driving PCSRI's patient brand experience are premier physicians, personalized patient care and advanced clinical trial research. The practice has more than 20 clinical trials currently open and is considering others that range from Phase I to Phase III. Over his career, Dr. Shah has run more than 100 clinical trials in Central Pennsylvania.

"We are advocates for increased access to clinical research and all-encompassing medical and radiation oncology, as well as hematology programs," added physician partner Tina Khair, MD. "Our mission remains, to provide individualized treatment, utilizing the best technical approach, and recognizing each patient's psychological, emotional and spiritual needs during their illness and journey towards healing."

In a letter to patients unveiling the rebrand, Dr. Shah wrote: "Caring for patients has also changed significantly. Partnerships, collaboration and engagement are more important than ever in our communities – both to care for our patients and to connect with and educate community members across Pennsylvania about cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment options. We felt we needed a name that captures our commitment to advancing scientific discoveries and transforming cancer care throughout Pennsylvania."

The practice plans to continue its aggressive growth throughout Pennsylvania by adding physicians, clinics, and treatment options including clinical trials.

About Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

For more than 32 years, PCSRI's mission has been to provide individualized treatment, utilizing the best technical approach, and recognizing each patient's psychological, emotional, and spiritual needs during their journey with their illness and healing. With 55 employees, Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Diagnostic Imaging services, as well as an onsite laboratory and pharmacy, PCSRI treats more than 7,600 patients a year offering complete cancer care, under one roof. We are a proud member of OneOncology partnership and also work with Hershey Medical Center's Surgical Oncology Department for all solid tumor board conferences. In addition, we also collaborate with John Hopkins University and the National Institutes of Health for complicated patient diagnoses.

