Getvisibility Tailored AI Now Available in 7 Languages, Revolutionizing Data Classification and Accelerating Data Security Posture Management by 6 Months

14 Jun, 2023

CORK, Ireland, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getvisibility, a leading provider of advanced data classification solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of its Tailored AI in seven languages. This game-changing advancement not only revolutionizes data classification but also expedites the implementation of effective data security posture management by up to six months.

With the expanded language support, Getvisibility empowers organizations to accurately classify and manage data in English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, and Arabic. The Tailored AI provides a customized approach to data classification, transforming data management strategies in multilingual environments and driving accelerated results.

Key Features and Benefits of Getvisibility's Tailored AI in 7 Languages:

  1. Language Customization: Getvisibility's Tailored AI has the unique ability to understand and classify data across multiple languages, breaking down language barriers and facilitating efficient data management from diverse sources.
  2. Enhanced Accuracy: Leveraging the power of reinforced learning, Getvisibility's Tailored AI continuously improves accuracy over time, ensuring consistent and reliable data classification outcomes. This advanced technology enables organizations to make confident, data-driven decisions.
  3. Granular Data Classification: The Tailored AI allows for the creation of granular layers of classification, enabling organizations to categorize data with exceptional precision. This heightened granularity enhances data insights and facilitates more targeted decision-making.
  4. Streamlined Implementation: By utilizing Getvisibility's Tailored AI, organizations can expedite the implementation of their data security posture management strategies by up to six months. The solution's no-code interface and advanced capabilities eliminate the need for complex coding and reduce implementation time and effort significantly.

"With the availability of our Tailored AI in seven languages, Getvisibility is revolutionizing data classification and accelerating the implementation of robust data security posture management," said Mark Brosnan, CEO of Getvisibility. "Our solution provides organizations with the flexibility, accuracy, and speed required to navigate multilingual data environments effectively. By leveraging our Tailored AI, businesses can achieve their data security goals and operationalize their strategies in record time."

About Getvisibility:
Getvisibility is a leading provider of advanced data classification solutions that enable organizations to effectively manage and protect their sensitive data. Leveraging innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, Getvisibility delivers comprehensive solutions that streamline data classification processes, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across industries.

