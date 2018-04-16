GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer

To download a picture of Nikia, click here.

Prior to joining GetWellNetwork, Nikia spent nearly two decades at The Advisory Board Company where she held a number of roles, most recently leading a team responsible for the growth and success of The Advisory Board Company's largest and most strategic accounts. As The Advisory Board Company's senior vice president of strategic accounts, Nikia and her team built a successful track record of effectively selling the entire portfolio of research, technology and services. Using an enterprise, solutions sales approach led by a team of principals, Nikia implemented a data-driven, high activity approach of getting to executive stakeholders and crafting solutions to meet their most strategic needs.

Nikia will be a member of GetWellNetwork's executive leadership team and will report directly to CEO Michael O'Neil.

"Through her years at Advisory Board, Nikia gained deep insight into the strategic priorities and challenges faced by hospitals and health systems," said O'Neil. "She brings a unique ability to listen intently and problem solve dynamically, and will add value quickly as we collaborate with our provider partners to drive next-generation patient care with our portfolio of patient engagement research, solutions and services."

"I have long admired the work being done by GetWellNetwork," Nikia said. "I am excited to join the company that pioneered patient engagement nearly 20 years ago and is now redefining the patient experience through their 'Precision Engagement' model. Nothing is more important in terms of clinical, social and financial outcomes than meaningfully engaging patients in their own care. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth for GetWellNetwork."

Nikia is an alumnus of Harvard University.

