GetWellNetwork Recognizes 12 Organizations for Precision Engagement Innovation

The GetConnected 2018 Executive Advisory Group, made up of 11 CNOs, CIOs, COOs, CQOs and patient experience officers from leading health systems across the nation, selected the winners in 12 categories from among the 120 nominations received. (Here is the full list of nominees.)

"We are immensely proud of the winners of this year's Precision Engagement awards," said Michael O'Neil, founder and CEO of GetWellNetwork. "They have collectively shown how to take patient and family engagement to the next level — by engaging individuals more fully in their own care to improve outcomes, while also enhancing the patient and family experience and increasing clinician and staff efficiency as well."

Following are the 2018 GetWellNetwork Precision Engagement Award winners:

The Innovation Award is given to a facility for advancing the impact of Precision Engagement through a creative exploration of new strategies, care processes and technology solutions.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital leveraged advanced technical capabilities to enhance the patient and family experience, including dual TV access for parent and child, RTLS integration to improve patients' ability to get to know staff, and easier access to educational materials in the hospital and at home.

The World Class Service and Support Award recognizes a hospital for its exceptional ability to collaborate across departments and consistently meet and exceed goals for service excellence.

Florida Hospital Celebration Health established best practices for use of GetWellNetwork's "How We Can Help" care tools. Its organization-wide commitment to rapid and complete response to patient service requests has resulted in significant improvements in patient satisfaction and prestigious national awards.

The Patient Satisfaction Award recognizes a facility that uses the Precision Engagement model to enhance the patient experience while improving its HCAHPS or SHEP performance significantly.

Wilmington VA Medical Center implemented an industry best practice service-recovery process using specialized multi-disciplinary teams. The result has been double-digit increases in patient satisfaction scores across all dimensions of care.

The Leadership Engagement Award recognizes a hospital leadership team for its ability to lead organizational adoption of Precision Engagement as a core strategy for performance improvement.

The leaders of Children's Hospital of Los Angeles actively engaged staff in the development of a three-year strategic plan that provided a clear roadmap for the expanded use of Precision Engagement tools across the care continuum.

The Quality and Safety Award recognizes a facility that uses Precision Engagement to comply with quality measures and to activate patients to better manage their condition.

Fargo VA Health Care System used an interdisciplinary microsystem comprised of nurses, physicians, social workers and data analysts to design a comprehensive heart failure pathway. As a result, heart failure readmissions decreased by 12% in the first year.

The Care Process Integration Award recognizes a facility that leverages technology to shift control from provider to patients, to address core patient care needs and to generate data that trigger appropriate Patient Pathways.

Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center developed extensive interfaces and creatively designed Patient Pathways to change the care experience before, during and after hospital stays. The hospital has improved performance and workflow efficiency as a result.

The Clinician and Staff Empowerment Award recognizes a hospital that fosters clinician and staff ownership of the Precision Engagement model to improve patient engagement and accountability for performance improvement.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's leadership team put leadership structures in place and actively measured utilization and impact. Very strong sustained utilization rates and increased nursing satisfaction were the result of a very focused effort to engage, empower and encourage nursing managers to lead the integration of Precision Engagement into daily practice.

The Finance and Operations Award recognizes a facility with exceptional results in improving operations and financial performance.

University of Tennessee Medical Center creatively used GetWell tools to address a bed capacity management issue, eliminating the need to purchase a bed management system. As a result, their bed turnover time decreased by 50 percent and they realized over $1.7 million in cost avoidance over three years.

The Emerging Leader Award is given to "clients to watch" that have big things in the works.

The Valley Hospital has demonstrated strategic and operational commitment to Precision Engagement and patient care through strong leadership and accountability.

The Precision Engagement Champion Award recognizes a true leader within his or her organization and the GetWellNetwork Client Community.

Jerry A. Mansfield , Medical University of South Carolina , won for his vision and commitment to patient-centered care, which is having a tremendous impact, not only on clinical and operational performance and patient experience, but also on the evolution of Interactive Patient Care technology.

New this year, the Precision Engagement Research Award recognizes a facility that has completed a formal research study on patient and family engagement.

Children's National Health System's division of psychology and behavioral health won for its study "Examination of the Issues, Facilitators, and Barriers of Adolescent Type 1 Diabetes Self-Management," led by Dr. Randi Streisand and colleagues Caitlin Schneider and Dr. Katherine Kelly in collaboration with researchers at the O'Neil Center, which is dedicated to Precision Engagement research. The Children's National trial will help inform the use of the GetWell Go platform to assist teens in self-managing Type 1 diabetes.

The Overall Achievement Award goes to hospitals that represent the best of the best in Precision Engagement and Interactive Patient Care.

Two organizations received the recognition this year for their success in consistently applying the blueprint for success in Precision Engagement, demonstrating superior performance in all areas of a GetWellNetwork Outcomes Achievement Plan:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

