GetWellNetwork's 10th GetConnected Conference Will Drive Discussion Around the Future of Connected Health

From adopting to optimizing to innovating, GetConnected 2018 will showcase the strategies, tools and technologies reshaping patient and family engagement — from the exam room to the living room and everywhere between. The conference's 70 sessions and more than 100 speakers, including four keynote presentations, will explore the limitless possibilities for connecting with patients at the right time, in the right place and with the right information based on their readiness to engage; a process GetWellNetwork has dubbed Precision Engagement.

"I'm excited to mark this milestone, our 10th conference, at such a transformative time in the industry. Health care consumers have outgrown the one-size-fits-all approach of the past," said Michael O'Neil, GetWellNetwork founder and chief executive officer. "Addressing the unique needs of each person throughout the care continuum means reinventing patient-centered care. How? And what does that look like? We're going to redefine it together at GetConnected 2018."

Three program tracks, designed to pull the thread of this year's theme of "Pioneering Precision Engagement" across the continuum of care, give health care organizations the stage to share how they're utilizing patient engagement solutions across care settings.

Adopting — showcasing best practices for getting started with patient care technology and hardwiring Precision Engagement

— showcasing best practices for getting started with patient care technology and hardwiring Precision Engagement Advancing & Optimizing — focusing on making meaningful improvements to patient outcomes through guided interactions and prescribed pathways

— focusing on making meaningful improvements to patient outcomes through guided interactions and prescribed pathways Innovating — highlighting organizations on the cutting edge when it comes to using technology to inspire patients to own their care journey

"Through thoughtful conversations that connect health care's clinical, technology and patient experience leaders, we aim to surface breakthrough ideas and actionable tactics to help navigate an industry in transition," said Dr. Karen Drenkard, conference chair and GetWellNetwork chief clinical and nursing officer. "Together, we'll create a shared vision for a more consumer-driven and participatory patient and family experience."

In addition to session programming, attendees will have a chance to test drive the latest innovations in the conference expo hall, collaborate with experts in hands-on workshops and interactive demos and pitch ideas for future innovations in Shark Tank-style presentations. Capping off the first day of the conference, the Precision Engagement Awards ceremony will recognize industry members who are redefining the patient and family experience and demonstrating consistent performance improvement.

Follow @getwellnetwork on social media and take part in the conversation with #getconnected18. Complete information about GetConnected 2018, including regular updates to the full program and speakers list, is available at getwellnetwork.com/conference.

About GetWellNetwork

GetWellNetwork is the Precision Engagement health care company. Our solutions engage patients and families, empower clinicians and deliver outcomes that matter. From inpatient to outpatient, to physician practices and urgent care clinics, to patients on the go, GetWellNetwork offers the only cross-continuum platform that performs across every care setting.

Media Contact

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications for GetWellNetwork

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com / 480.664.8412, ext. 15

GetWellNetwork

7700 Old Georgetown Road, 4th Floor

Bethesda, MD 20814-2500

877.633.8496

info@getwellnetwork.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getwellnetworks-10th-getconnected-conference-will-drive-discussion-around-the-future-of-connected-health-300621185.html

SOURCE GetWellNetwork

Related Links

https://www.getwellnetwork.com

