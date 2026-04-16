GetWhys Raises $5.2M Round to Close the Research-to-Outcome Gap for B2B GTM Teams

The AI-powered platform turns verified buyer insights into messaging and enablement that supports revenue outcomes at Intel, Verizon, and CDW

BOISE, Idaho, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWhys today announced $5.2M in an oversubscribed funding round to accelerate the growth of its Insight-Driven GTM Platform, which converts buyer insights into the GTM work that drives revenue. The round was led by EPIC Ventures, with participation from CEAS Investments, the Portland Seed Fund, and existing investors Next Frontier Capital, Tuesday Capital, and Capital Eleven. This round brings GetWhys' total funding to $8.5M, and will be used to accelerate go-to-market, product development, and advancing the company's proprietary dataset.

From left to right: Viet Phan, Philippe Boutros, Tyler Honsinger

Over the past year, GetWhys has doubled its headcount to 16 people, grown revenue more than 10x, and expanded its customer base more than 20x.

"In an era where foundational models are disrupting the traditional approach to SaaS, we're particularly excited about the quality-in-output difference GetWhys delivers from their proprietary dataset," said Craig Jeppson, Principal at EPIC Ventures.

The Research-to-Work Gap

In most B2B organizations, the teams closest to the market have the least access to buyer evidence. Research is commissioned upstream, synthesized by a separate function, and delivered on a timeline that rarely matches the pace of GTM execution. The result is messaging built on assumptions, campaigns launched on instinct, and sales conversations grounded in whatever the rep picked up last quarter.

GetWhys was built to change that relationship between research and execution — and after working with their first enterprise customers, the founders realized the problem was structural. The gap between insight and output is fundamentally a design flaw.

"The goal was never faster insights for their own sake. The goal was to collapse the distance between insight and output your team can actually use," said Philippe Boutros, CEO and Co-founder of GetWhys. "Every PMM we've talked to describes the same problem: by the time the external research arrives, the moment has passed. GetWhys closes that gap — and our insight advantage is compounding with every passing month."

About GetWhys

GetWhys is the first platform that treats buyer research and GTM work as a single motion. Go-to-market teams use GetWhys to ground every decision, message, and customer conversation in real buyer intelligence — closing the gap between insight and output that costs companies time, pipeline, and market position. Built on a proprietary database of in-depth B2B buyer interviews and a data foundation that compounds with every customer who contributes to it, GetWhys serves product marketing and GTM teams at mid-market and enterprise B2B companies. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with offices in Portland, OR, NYC, NY, and Bozeman, MT. Learn more at getwhys.io.

Media Contact:

Rick Medeiros

510-556-8517

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SOURCE GetWhys