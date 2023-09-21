GetWireless establishes T-Mobile VAD relationship while expanding their connectivity services offering

News provided by

GetWireless

21 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

GetWireless empowers channel partners to activate and purchase hardware from the same trusted, reliable source as part of their "Activate Where You Buy" program.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of IoT solutions since 2001, announced today they have joined the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. GetWireless will deliver connectivity services offerings to their community of resale partners. This new addition to their services portfolio further defines the "value" GetWireless brings to its customers.

Continue Reading
GetWireless establishes T-Mobile VAD relationship while expanding their connectivity services offering
GetWireless establishes T-Mobile VAD relationship while expanding their connectivity services offering

The "Activate Where You Buy" program, launched in 2019 empowers activation and connectivity services in addition to GetWireless' comprehensive line-up of embedded modules, pre-certified modems, programmable modems, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways.

"The evolution of the T-Mobile network, paired with the strong channel focus is an exciting new opportunity for us to enable our partner community to offer T-Mobile service as a part of our 'Activate Where You Buy' program," said Terra Bastolich, CMO of Marketing at GetWireless.

"We are thrilled to welcome GetWireless to the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. Combining T-Mobile's fast, reliable, proven 5G network with GetWireless' cutting-edge portfolio of solutions, deep product expertise, and vast VAR community enables more of our business customers' visions to become reality," says George Fischer, SVP of Sales, T-Mobile Business Group.

Those interested in learning more about GetWireless' Channel Programs can contact us today for details.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

CONTACT: Terra Bastolich, [email protected] 

SOURCE GetWireless

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.