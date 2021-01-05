GetWireless establishes Verizon VAD relationship while expanding their connectivity services offering.

The "Activate Where You Buy" program, launched in 2019 empowers activation and connectivity services in addition to GetWireless' comprehensive line-up of embedded modules, pre-certified modems, programmable modems, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways.

"GetWireless is excited to formalize our long-standing relationship with Verizon and enable our network of resale partners to offer Verizon Wireless as a part of our 'Activate Where You Buy' program," said Terra Bastolich, VP of Marketing at GetWireless.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

