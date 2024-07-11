GetWireless Expands Best-in-Class Value-Added Distribution Model to IoT Resellers and Carriers in the Canadian Market

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of IoT solutions since 2001, announced today they have expanded their geographic footprint to support the Canadian Market. GetWireless will now distribute and support its comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading IoT products and services to an expanded group of resale partners and network operators in Canada.

"With GetWireless being part of a growing distribution platform that includes Alliance Corporation and Tessco Technologies, the Canadian Marketplace is a natural expansion opportunity for us and a key priority for our vendors," said Brian Taney, CEO of GetWireless.

In addition to the comprehensive line-up of embedded modules, pre-certified modems, mobile hotspots, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways, GetWireless has deployed sales, business development, technical, and services resources to foster the success of this expansion. With in-country sales staff, product availability, and streamlined shipping programs, Canadian Carriers and resellers now have access to the resources that have fueled the growth of GetWireless' U.S. partners for decades.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

Alliance US Holding, LP owns Alliance Corporation, GetWireless, TESSCO Technologies, and DiscountCell and is owned by entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital.

CONTACT: Terra Bastolich, [email protected]

