GetWireless Expands Mission-Critical Product Portfolio with Cubic Vocality Radio over IP Solutions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) of wireless solutions, today announced the expansion of its connectivity portfolio through a new partnership with Cubic Vocality, a global leader in secure Radio over IP (RoIP) communications technology.

GetWireless & Cubic Press Release

The addition of Cubic Vocality's industry-leading Radio over IP solutions enables GetWireless partners to extend, modernize, and secure mission-critical voice communications across IP networks, helping organizations improve operational efficiency while preserving investments in existing radio infrastructure.

As organizations across public safety, utilities, transportation, energy, mining, and industrial sectors continue their digital transformation initiatives, reliable interoperability between traditional land mobile radio (LMR) systems and IP networks has become increasingly essential. Cubic Vocality's RoIP solutions provide seamless connectivity between geographically dispersed radio systems, dispatch centers, remote personnel, and command operations.

"Our customers rely on GetWireless to deliver proven technologies that solve complex connectivity challenges," said Brian Taney, CEO at GetWireless. "Adding Cubic Vocality strengthens our ability to support our reseller and carrier partners serving mission-critical environments where secure, reliable communications are non-negotiable. "Together, we'll help channel partners deliver reliable communications solutions that support critical operations where every second matters."

GetWireless will provide channel partners with technical expertise, solution design assistance, sales enablement, and distribution support for the complete Cubic Vocality product portfolio.

The partnership further reinforces GetWireless' commitment to delivering best-in-class wireless connectivity technologies that enable secure, intelligent, and resilient communications across enterprise and industrial markets.

For more information about GetWireless' Radio over IP solutions from Cubic Vocality, visit www.getwirelessllc.com/vendors/cubic

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

Alliance US Holding, LP owns Alliance Corporation, GetWireless, TESSCO Technologies, and DiscountCell and is owned by entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital.

CONTACT: Terra Bastolich, [email protected]

SOURCE GetWireless