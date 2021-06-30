getWizer Announces Expansion of US Presence

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- getWizer, an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, announces the expansion of its US presence. With customers in 40 markets, among them global brands such as Reebok, Next Insurance, Nielsen and others, the company is looking to double its sales team and hire additional research staff. getWizer has an office in New York City, and is planning to open additional offices in the midwest and the west coast.

To meet the growing demands from both new and existing customers, getWizer promotes Jennifer Allison to Global Head of Sales. Jennifer, who was in charge of strategic accounts, has expanded existing accounts by over 400%, and is a market research industry veteran, spending over a decade at Nielsen. In Jennifer's last role at Nielsen as Senior Vice President, she led the global PepsiCo relationship, one of Nielsen's premier global accounts. In addition, Alex Frankel Schorr is transitioning from her current role to Director of Customer Success. Alex is an award-winning market research executive, who held leading roles at market research startups acquired by Nielsen and Ipsos, and whose work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, AdAge, MediaPost, and numerous other industry publications. Shira Watermann has been promoted to VP Research, Americas, and will be building and managing getWizer's growing North American research team. Shira has been with getWizer for six years, and has previously managed global accounts at one of Israel's leading market research agencies.

"The business climate in the post-COVID era has become more challenging for brands," says Alon Ravid, Co-Founder and CEO of getWizer. "We must evolve to be able to support our customers and help them become successful by providing them with stellar insights. Our investment in our team is only one step. We're also investing in the technology and features of our platform."

75% of Americans have changed their shopping behavior since COVID-19 began, according to McKinsey Research. Brands have a hard time keeping up with consumer sentiment. And yet, organizations are challenged with making insights-driven decisions. getWizer bridges this gap by offering a platform that is flexible, easy-to-use, fast and affordable, without compromising on research quality.

About getWizer

getWizer is a fully tailored Consumer Insights platform that optimizes and automates the market research process, utilizing best-of-breed research technologies and tools. getWizer's software and team of experts frees the insights team to focus on delivering better consumer insights that ignite smarter decision making. getWizer is backed by Nielsen and counts among its customers brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com.

