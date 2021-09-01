getWizer Selected for Novo Nordisk's Exclusive Innovation Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- getWizer is selected to be a part of Novo Nordisk's first cohort of the Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) Innovation Garage Fast Track Program.

getWizer is among three ventures that were shortlisted from nearly 160 applications and went through an extensive mentorship program organized by Novo Nordisk GBS.

getWizer is currently alongside Novo Nordisk as part of a three-month pilot to develop insight tools for assessing customer satisfaction service levels, stakeholder engagement, pulse surveys, and real-time data gathering.

Novo Nordisk GBS Innovation Garage Fast Track Program in collaboration with LINK Innovations, engage with the startup ecosystem to drive the adoption of scalable digital solutions that in turn transform the way we solve real-world challenges.

Pratheeksha AK, Head of Acceleration at LINK Innovations states that "getWizer's automated insights platform will help organizations develop effective research and feedback channel to improve business processes and deliverables. These insights, in turn, will enable organizations to gain a deeper understanding of their processes and products thereby gaining a more sustainable competitive advantage."

"getWizer is proud to have been selected for the GBS Innovation Garage Fast Track program," says Alon Ravid, CEO and co-founder at getWizer. "Empowering organizations to deliver on benchmarking insights and best practices is an innovative use of getWizer's platform. We are already being approached by other large organizations looking to improve their collection, storage and distribution of internal insights, opening up further opportunities for the getWizer platform."

About getWizer

getWizer is a fully tailored Consumer Insights platform that optimizes and automates the market research process, utilizing best-of-breed research technologies and tools. getWizer's software and team of experts frees the insights team to focus on delivering better consumer insights that ignite smarter decision making. getWizer is backed by Nielsen and counts among its customers brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.

Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS), with over 2,500 employees is a Bangalore based hub partnering with global colleagues across the pharma value chain. We deliver seamless high-quality solutions with a strong focus on talent incubation, digitalization and process excellence.

For more information, visit novonordisk.com.

