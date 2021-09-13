getWizer Teams Up With Industry-Leading Digital Rewards Platform Rybbon

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- getWizer, an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, has partnered with Rybbon, a Blackhawk Network Business. Rybbon's industry-leading digital rewards platform helps incentivize respondents to participate in and complete market research surveys.

Rybbon's addition to the getWizer platform simplifies and accelerates the reward fulfillment process. Rybbon offers a wide range of digital gift cards, prepaid cards and charitable donations, all aligned with the getWizer brand and available for respondents to select.

"The addition of Rybbon's seamless, automated rewards program within the getWizer platform can help boost survey response rates and increase the quality of data captured in surveys," says Jignesh Shah, Head of Global Integrated Incentives at Blackhawk Network. "We are focused on helping deliver high-quality, valuable results to getWizer by providing a best-in-class, seamless, hassle-free reward experience to their end-users."

getWizer clients using the Rybbon-powered rewards solution will have access to the real-time status of reward emails, reward choices, delivery and reward claims. They can also benefit from a 100% refund on any unclaimed rewards.

"This partnership with Rybbon is a perfect fit for getWizer's mission to take care of all the heavy lifting so insights professionals can focus on what they do best," says Shani Broner, SVP Global Research at getWizer. "Within the getWizer platform, thanks to Rybbon, users now have access to an automatic rewards process that can attract high-quality respondents, increase overall response rates, and provide a seamless, real-time reward experience for respondents."

The getWizer insights platform utilizes Rybbon's integration with Alchemer, an industry leading customer experience (CX) platform. Rybbon's integration with Alchemer enables getWizer clients to create a seamless experience for their survey respondents.

The partnership strengthens getWizer's ability to provide a one-stop shop for consumer research and insights. The addition of a real-time automated reward experience can help maximize engagement and eliminate manual management of incentives.

About getWizer

getWizer is a fully tailored Consumer Insights platform that optimizes and automates the market research process, utilizing best-of-breed research technologies and tools. getWizer's software and team of experts frees the insights team to focus on delivering better consumer insights that ignite smarter decision making. getWizer is backed by Nielsen and counts among its customers brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com.

About Rybbon

Rybbon, a Blackhawk Network Business, puts the power of rewards to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of e-gifts from top brands. Rybbon works great for international rewards programs, with options such as prepaid rewards that work in 160+ countries. Rybbon integrates with leading platforms to make rewarding easy and automatic. For more information, visit Rybbon at www.rybbon.net.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. To learn more about Blackhawk Network, please visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

