Getzler Henrich & Associates Expands its Automotive Industry Practice with the Addition of Jonathan Vukanovich as Director

DETROIT, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Vukanovich, CPA, has been named a Director of the Automotive Industry Practice of Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC (getzlerhenrich.com), one of the nation's oldest and most respected middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement firms.

Mr. Vukanovich will be based in Detroit, Michigan and brings 17 years of experience in finance and restructuring to Getzler Henrich. He specializes in providing accounting and financial reporting turnaround and restructuring support services to distressed and underperforming companies, as well as advising boards, management, and creditors.

Prior to joining Getzler Henrich, Mr. Vukanovich served as Director of Alderney Advisors/B. Riley Financial in Detroit since 2018 where he was responsible for financial and cash flow modelling, integrated business models, working capital management and financial reporting for distressed companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Jonathan Vukanovich," said Joel Getzler, Co-chair at Getzler Henrich & Associates. "Jonathan brings significant accounting and financial reporting experience to the firm, and we look forward to his working with our clients as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans."

"Jonathan is a tremendous addition to our team in Detroit," added Kevin A. Krakora, Managing Director and Automotive Practice Leader at Getzler Henrich & Associates. "He will be a valuable member of our team as we expand our presence in Detroit and increase our focus on the automotive industry. While he will be part of our Automotive Practice, he will also be working with other clients in a wide range of other industries."

Prior to Alderney Advisors/B. Riley Mr. Vukanovich was a Senior Financial Reporting Analyst at Urban Science and a Financial Analyst at Quicken Loans/Title Source and Ally Financial. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP working on audits in the private manufacturing sector.

Mr. Vukanovich is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Windsor.

About Getzler Henrich & Associates :

Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company (www.hilcoglobal.com), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit: getzlerhenrich.com

SOURCE Getzler Henrich & Associates