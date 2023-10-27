Getzler Henrich & Associates' Mark Podgainy Featured as Real Estate Expert in Student Housing News

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark D. Podgainy, Managing Director, Education Practice Leader, and Real Estate & Hospitality Practice Leader of Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC (getzlerhenrich.com), one of the nation's oldest and most respected middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement firms, is featured as a real estate expert giving his perspective on the "Current Student Housing Market" and explaining the opportunities for lenders and investors, in today's issue of Student Housing Business:

According to Mr. Podgainy, "Although a challenging economic environment took a toll on the broader housing market last year, student housing sustained more robust transaction activity, with the pipeline for new student housing developments continuing to flourish. Student housing is now among the most in-demand commercial real estate asset classes, and as demand has continued to outstrip supply, student housing has become more expensive. With an estimated 20.5 million enrollments by 2027, and the top 175 American universities only able to house 21.5% of their undergraduates in on-campus housing, according to CBRE Research published just prior to the start of the pandemic, significant opportunities exist for investors in student housing."

Mr. Podgainy continued, "As with many categories of commercial real estate, disparities in student housing demand exist based on a variety of factors. For lenders, staying close to borrowers and understanding the drivers of financial performance trends is essential to being able to take timely action to both capitalize on upside market opportunities or intervene during periods of concern to best minimize downside risk."

"Ultimately, to be successful investing or lending in student housing participants need to understand both the traditional drivers in each local market (e.g., supply, rents, pre-leasing rates, etc.) as well as the short and long-term operating trends of the local schools (applications, selectivity, enrollment, financial performance, etc.). This has become even more important given the flight to quality, declining enrollment, and migration trends that have, and will continue, to impact higher education institutions over the next decade," Mr. Podgainy concluded.

Mr. Podgainy has worked with numerous organizations to help them achieve growth and profitability. With more than 25 years of experience in operational roles and turnaround consulting in a variety of industries, his expertise includes operations restructuring, business plan analysis, performance improvement, cash and vendor management, bankruptcy consulting, and interim management services. His clients include companies and non-profits, secured lenders, boards of directors, and creditors' committees, and he also works with law firms on forensic, litigation support, and expert witness assignments.

As the leader of Getzler Henrich's Real Estate & Hospitality Practice, Mr. Podgainy advises owners, sponsors, and their creditor constituents in a variety of asset classes, including hotel, multifamily, office, and industrial, among others. He has extensive experience guiding clients through complicated and contentious workout and restructuring processes, both in court and out of court, and throughout the country.

