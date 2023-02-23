Getzler Henrich & Associates Names Kevin A. Krakora Leader of Automotive Practice

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin A. Krakora has been named the Automotive Practice Leader of Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC (getzlerhenrich.com), one of the nation's oldest and respected middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement firms.

Today's announcement of Mr. Krakora's leadership of Getzler Henrich Automotive Practice is recognition of both his depth of knowledge and longtime automotive industry-centric service, and the significance of dedicated industry services groups.

Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC has formalized its industry practices by naming longtime dedicated experts at the firm who have been informally leading their respective industry groups as Industry Practice Leaders. While these newly named Practice Leaders will head specific industry groups, they have a wide array of experience in numerous industries and will continue to work with Getzler Henrich's clients in a broad spectrum of industries.

A long-time Managing Director with Getzler Henrich, Mr. Krakora has over 30 years of experience in corporate turnarounds, strategic consulting, financial and operational restructurings, and debtor bankruptcy situations. He has extensive experience advising both companies and senior lenders in complex debt restructurings, financings, and workouts. Kevin specializes in advising and working with under-performing companies to develop and implement business transformation strategies, operational/financial improvements, and turnaround plans. He works with financially distressed companies to address liquidity issues, improve working capital, develop cost containment programs, implement process improvements, and improve profitability.

Mr. Krakora advises boards of directors and executive management teams regarding strategic alternatives and performance improvement plans. He has served as a Chief Restructuring Officer and Independent Director and has led numerous Section 363 sales processes in Chapter 11 cases as well as business and assets sales in out-of-court situations.

Among his many significant automotive engagements are the representative matters:

CRO for $400 million tier 1 manufacturer of fuel/fluid delivery, routing, and handling systems

Independent Board Director for $400 million tier 1 manufacturer and designer of light vehicle components

Advisor for $350 million tier 1 designer and manufacturer of vapor management systems

CRO for $150 million tier 2 manufacturer and designer of small motors, gears, and actuators

Advisor for $200 million tier 1 supplier of appliances and accessories to Recreational Vehicle OEM's

Advisor to secured lender of $180 million global tier 2 machined metals manufacturer

Advisor to global tier 1 supplier experiencing supply issues with distressed tier 2 manufacturer

Mr. Krakora is a Certified Turnaround Professional. He recently served as President and Chair of Turnaround Management Association (TMA Global). He is a frequent speaker on restructurings and distressed M&A.

In making the announcement, William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman said, "Kevin has led numerous of Getzler Henrich's successful automotive industry engagements. He is notably recognized by other professionals for his industry knowledge and ability to identify solutions and forge consensus in very challenging situations. His appointment as our Automotive Practice Leader is recognition of this outstanding work and the importance of this business segment to our firm."

Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman continued. "This is a growing industry segment for Getzler Henrich. With supply chain issues, the transition to electric vehicles, production challenges, and rising input costs, the automotive industry is experiencing a rapid series of changes. Automotive manufacturers need to adapt and pivot with the evolving industry, and Getzler Henrich's team of industry experts is here to help. With Kevin's leadership we have the team in place to meet the challenges of the evolving automotive industry.",

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC : Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company (www.hilcoglobal.com), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit getzlerhenrich.com.

