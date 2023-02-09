Getzler Henrich & Associates Names Mark D. Podgainy Leader of Commercial Real Estate and Hospitality Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Podgainy has been named the Commercial Real Estate and Hospitality Practice Leader of Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, one of the nation's oldest and respected middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement firms.

A long-time Managing Director with Getzler Henrich Mr. Podgainy has more than 25 years of experience in operational roles and turnaround consulting in a variety of industries. His areas of expertise include operational and financial restructuring, business plan analysis, performance improvement, liquidity management, bankruptcy consulting and interim management services. His clients include owners, lenders, boards of directors and creditors' committees, and he also works with law firms on forensic, litigation support and expert witness assignments.

As head of Getzler Henrich's Commercial Real Estate and Hospitality practice he advises companies and their creditor constituents in a variety of asset classes. He has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, including line and management positions at Harvey Hotels, Winegardner & Hammons (Holiday Inn concepts) and Howard Johnson's Restaurants His clients have included major flag franchisees and independent hotels, and restaurants.

Most recently, Mr. Podgainy was financial advisor to the Williamsburg Hotel and Starlin LLC. He is currently CRO of The Wagner Hotel at Battery Park. His areas of expertise include operations restructuring, business plan analysis, performance improvement, cash and vendor management, bankruptcy consulting and interim management services.

Mr. Podgainy has a master's degree in business administration from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration. He is currently a board member of the NYC chapter of the Turnaround Management Association; Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc., a non-profit that revitalizes underserved neighborhoods by creating and preserving affordable housing; and 520 West 19th Street Condo Association. He is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Cornell Hotel Society and has written frequently for numerous industry trade publications. He is a certified turnaround professional.

In making the announcement, William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman said, "Mark has led a number of Getzler Henrich's successful commercial real estate and hospitality engagements. His appointment as our Commercial Real Estate and Hospitality Practice Leader is recognition of this outstanding work and the importance of this business segment to our firm."

Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman continued. "This is a growing industry segment for Getzler Henrich as there are many challenges facing the real estate and hospitality markets. The industry has been negatively impacted by work from home trends, lower levels of business travel, inflation, higher interest rates and rising operating expenses. With Mark's outstanding industry background and leadership, we have the team in place to work with challenged real estate and hospitality clients."

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC : Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit getzlerhenrich.com.

SOURCE Getzler Henrich & Associates