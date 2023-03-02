Getzler Henrich & Associates Names Robert Gorin Leader of Consumer Products Practice

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Gorin has been named the Consumer Products Practice Leader of Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC (getzlerhenrich.com), one of the nation's oldest and respected middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement firms.

A Managing Director at Getzler Henrich since 2014, Mr. Gorin has more than 30 years of client-centric focus to business strategy and operations through his work in corporate turnarounds, process design and improvement, corporate mergers and acquisitions, and management consulting. Mr. Gorin recently served as Chief Operating Officer for a $220 million consumer products company overseeing finance, order processing, logistics, customer service, IT, human resources, forecasting, and strategic planning. He was also appointed CRO of an international furniture manufacturer with manufacturing in Costa Rica and global sales of approximately $60 million, and prior to that, was interim COO of a $100 million, globally recognized, family-owned apparel and fashion company.

Among his many successful consumer product engagements are:

As COO for a $300M CPG company, lowering expenses by $15M annually.

CPG company, lowering expenses by annually. As interim COO for a $100M CPG company, improved profit by 20%, lowered costs by 10%, and increased cash flow.

CPG company, improved profit by 20%, lowered costs by 10%, and increased cash flow. Served as the Interim COO of a $110M CPG manufacturer and distributor, slashing annual expenses by $9M through the automation of a pricing process to eliminate errors, improve alignment of costs with products, incorporate historical pricing, and apply market conditions; additionally, designed and deployed a staff training and retention program and improved profits by 18% through an analysis of product profitability.

CPG manufacturer and distributor, slashing annual expenses by through the automation of a pricing process to eliminate errors, improve alignment of costs with products, incorporate historical pricing, and apply market conditions; additionally, designed and deployed a staff training and retention program and improved profits by 18% through an analysis of product profitability. As Interim COO of a $75M food processor and distributor, created a strategic plan, boosted revenue by 25% and lowered expenses by 20%.

In making the announcement, William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman said, "Rob has led a number of Getzler Henrich's successful consumer products engagements. His appointment as our Consumer Products Practice Leader is recognition of this outstanding work and the importance of this business segment to our firm."

Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman continued. "This is a growing industry segment for Getzler Henrich as there are many challenges facing consumer products companies. Virtually all consumer products companies face economic uncertainty causing significantly reduced consumer demand, margin pressure, and growing supply source complexities. With Rob's leadership we have the team in place to work with challenged consumer products companies."

Mr. Gorin was also recently named the Head of the Florida Office of Getzler Henrich. He will divide his time between New York and Florida.

Before joining Getzler Henrich, Mr. Gorin was president and chief operating officer of EGC, Inc., a consumer goods wholesaler, distributor, and importer; and was president and general manager of Camlog Biotechnologies, a dental industry supplier, where he established a U.S. presence and led an aggressive international growth program. Mr. Gorin served in multiple leadership roles with Chase Manhattan Bank, including positions with the company's merger office and the strategy and implementation team for the retail branch network. He also has a of number of years of consulting experience at both Deloitte Consulting and Andersen Consulting

Mr. Gorin has both undergraduate and graduate degrees from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC : Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company (www.hilcoglobal.com), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit: getzlerhenrich.com.

SOURCE Getzler Henrich & Associates