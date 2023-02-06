Getzler Henrich & Associates Opens Florida Office with Robert Gorin as Head

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Gorin, long-time Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, Managing Director and Leader of the Consumer Products Practice has been named the Head of the Florida Office of Getzler Henrich, one of the nation's oldest and respected middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement firms.

The Getzler Henrich Florida office is located in Miami at 1110 Brickell Avenue, and the telephone number is (786) 807-8460.

Mr. Gorin brings more than 30 years of client-centric focus to business strategy and operations through his work in corporate turnarounds, process design and improvement, corporate mergers and acquisitions, and management consulting.

In making the announcement, Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich said, "Rob is a highly accomplished leader with an outstanding record of innovative growth strategies to achieve accelerated sales and profit who has led numerous of our successful engagements. His appointment as our Florida Office Head is recognition of this outstanding work and the importance of the Florida market to our firm."

Recently he served as Chief Operating Officer for a $220 million consumer products company overseeing finance, order processing, logistics, customer service, IT, human resources, forecasting, and strategic planning. He was also appointed CRO of an international furniture manufacturer with manufacturing in Costa Rica and global sales of approximately $60 million, and prior to that, was interim COO of a $100 million, globally recognized, family-owned apparel and fashion company.

William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich continued, "Florida is a significant and growing market for Getzler Henrich. Rob's experience across our clients in a broad spectrum of industries is reflective of Florida's active and growing business environment. With Rob's leadership we have the team in place to work with challenged companies throughout the state of Florida."

Before joining Getzler Henrich, Mr. Gorin was president and general manager of Camlog Biotechnologies, a dental industry supplier, where he established a U.S. presence and led an aggressive international growth program, and was president and chief operating officer of EGC, Inc., a consumer goods wholesaler, distributor, and importer. Mr. Gorin served in multiple leadership roles with Chase Manhattan Bank, including positions with the company's merger office and the strategy and implementation team for the retail branch network. He also held senior roles with two major consulting firms.

Mr. Gorin has both undergraduate and graduate degrees from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC : Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit getzlerhenrich.com.

