Getzler Henrich & Associates' Ryan Gross Honored with NextGen Award by the Turnaround Management Association

DETROIT, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Gross, a Director at Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC (getzlerhenrich.com), one of the nation's oldest and respected middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement firms, received the 2022 NextGen Award by the Turnaround Management Association- Detroit Chapter at their inaugural Awards Ceremony today. The NextGen Award recognizes emerging restructuring leaders who bring vibrancy and energy to the TMA.

Ryan Gross | Getzler Henrich & Assoc.

As the winner of the NextGen Award Mr. Gross is being honored as an active dedicated professional in the turnaround and restructuring field who as a member of the TMA- Detroit Chapter brings fresh ideas, innovative perspectives, and cutting-edge technology suggestions to his work, the turnaround industry and the TMA.

With 10 years of experience, Mr. Gross specializes in providing turnaround and restructuring services to distressed and underperforming companies and municipalities, as well as advising boards, management, and creditors. He has served as interim CFO, Controller, Treasurer, and Advisor for clients in the automotive, manufacturing, retail, and financial services industries, and has provided restructuring and turnaround services in various capacities for clients in these industries, as well as the pharmaceutical, transportation, financial services industries, and government units. His bankruptcy experience includes serving debtors, secured lenders, and unsecured creditor committees.

Mr. Gross served as Financial Advisor to the Official Unsecured Creditors Committee in the Loves Furniture Chapter 11 case and Financial Advisor, interim CFO, and Controller to the Court Appointed Receiver of Genova Products, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers of PVC. He operated as Interim CFO and Controller to the Court Appointed Receiver for Heritage Sportswear. His additional experience includes Financial Advisor to a global Tier 1 automotive supplier of interior components during a critical transition period supporting the Company through various rounds of debt refinancing, assessing, and improving global treasury efficiency. He also served as one of the lead advisors to the Government of Puerto Rico during its historic bankruptcy restructuring process, playing a key role in efforts related to liquidity crisis management and forecasting; fiscal planning and budgeting; and implementation of financial disclosure and transparency initiatives.

Mr. Gross has an MBA from John Carroll University and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Turnaround Management Association, American Bankruptcy Institute, Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors, Association for Corporate Growth, and the Commercial Finance Association.

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC : Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company (www.hilcoglobal.com), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit: getzlerhenrich.com.

