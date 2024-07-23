Getzler Henrich Addresses Growing Crisis in Nursing Home Industry

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getzler Henrich has issued a timely and relevant perspective titled "A Paucity of Care: A Nursing Home Crisis on the Horizon?" The report, authored by Luke Andrews, Senior Director at Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company, examines the mounting pressures within the nursing home industry due to increasing labor costs, staffing challenges, and evolving regulatory requirements.

As the demand for nursing home services rises with an aging population, the sector faces significant hurdles. Escalating labor costs, persistent staffing shortages, and new regulatory mandates are creating a complex and challenging environment for nursing home operators. Facilities, especially those operating on thin margins, are struggling to balance financial viability with the imperative to provide quality care.

The report highlights the potential for a divergence in outcomes within the industry. Some nursing homes may succeed through innovative approaches to staffing and financial management, while others, particularly rural and Medicaid-dependent facilities, may face closures or restructurings.

"We are witnessing a critical juncture in the nursing home industry," says Andrews. "Our report delves into the current dynamics and offers strategic insights for operators to navigate these challenges effectively."

