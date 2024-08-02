Getzler Henrich Advises Colleges to Develop Financial Contingency Plans

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getzler Henrich has issued a timely and relevant perspective titled "Does Your College Have a Financial Contingency Plan?" Authored by Mark Podgainy, Managing Director at Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company, the article addresses the urgent need for colleges and universities to prepare for financial challenges due to demographic shifts, rising interest rates, and increased labor costs.

The article emphasizes the importance of creating financial contingency plans similar to emergency preparedness drills. These plans help institutions navigate potential financial crises by assessing financial health, ensuring sufficient cash flow, conducting scenario analyses, and fostering transparent communication with stakeholders.

"In the face of ongoing financial challenges, it is imperative that educational institutions prepare proactively to ensure their long-term sustainability," says Podgainy. "Our article provides a comprehensive guide for colleges to develop effective financial contingency plans."

