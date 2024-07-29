Getzler Henrich Analyzes the Impact of Product Return Entitlement on CPG Companies

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getzler Henrich has issued a timely and relevant perspective titled "The Impact of Product Return Entitlement on the Future of CPG Companies." Authored by Robert Gorin and Larry Sax, Managing Directors at Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, the report examines the financial and environmental consequences of high return rates in the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors.

The report discusses the growing trend of consumer returns and its implications for businesses, highlighting strategies such as narrowing return windows, considering return fees, and providing better size guidance to mitigate return rates.

"Our analysis shows that while returns are a necessary aspect of retail, they also present significant challenges," says Gorin. "Implementing effective return management strategies can protect profitability and sustainability for CPG companies."

