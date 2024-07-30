Getzler Henrich Explores the Future of AI in Retail Decision-Making

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getzler Henrich has issued a timely and relevant perspective titled "How Can AI Help Retailers Turn Data into Decisions?" Authored by Michael Appel, Managing Director at Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company, the report delves into the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for the retail industry.

As the retail landscape becomes increasingly complex, AI offers a solution to manage vast amounts of data, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making. The report outlines how AI can assist in assortment planning, inventory management, return analytics, and pain point identification.

"Retailers face numerous challenges, but AI provides a strategic advantage in navigating these complexities," says Appel. "By leveraging AI, retailers can make more informed decisions, optimize operations, and ultimately improve their bottom line."

