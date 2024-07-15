Getzler Henrich Formalizes Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Advanced Technologies Services and Names Michael Osment Practice Leader

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of both its comprehensive advanced technology services and the depth of knowledge and expertise of Managing Director Michael Osment, Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC (getzlerhenrich.com), formalized its Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Advanced Technologies Services and named Michael Osment its Practice Leader. Getzler Henrich is one of the nation's most respected middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement firms.

Michael Osment, Managing Director

In making the announcement, Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman said, "We have long provided comprehensive advanced technology services to all our clients. The formalization of the Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Advanced Technologies Services Practice with our highly experienced and knowledgeable Managing Director Mike Osment as our Practice Leader solidifies this work into a dedicated practice."

William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman continued, "Mike has an impressive and diverse background in information technology, data analytics, digital transformation, operational improvement and turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions as a senior technology leader across numerous industries we serve. These include Automotive, Manufacturing, Commercial Real Estate, Retail and Education. He focuses on the use of analytics and data driven decision making to improve performance, drive digital transformation and complete operational turnarounds."

Mr. Osment is recognized for his thought leadership and innovation across technology, business, and industry domains. His background provides clients with a fresh perspective on traditional operational issues and innovative approaches, combining what is necessary with what is also now possible given the rapidly expanding range of state-of-the-art analytics tools and techniques.

He has conducted a wide range of M&A merger/integration and due diligence assignments. In addition, he has served in various senior leadership technology roles from Chief Information Officer (CIO) to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), often simultaneously.

Prior to Getzler Henrich, Mr. Osment was Chief Technology Officer at Bedrock Detroit, a real estate company 100% owned by Rocket Mortgage founder and primary owner, Dan Gilbert. His focus there was on alternative investments such as data centers, digital infrastructure, closing the digital divide and smart building analytics. Previously, he served as Chief Information and Technology Officer for the Taubman Company (now part of Simon Properties), a leading shopping center owner/operator. He also spent almost a decade at AlixPartners working on performance improvement projects and launching the firm's eDiscovery and Business Intelligence/Analytics practices. Prior to that, Mr. Osment held senior technology positions at automotive manufacturers and suppliers including GM, TRW, Eaton, and ITT Automotive.

He received his MBA and BS from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC : Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company (www.hilcoglobal.com), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit: getzlerhenrich.com.

