GETZLER HENRICH NAMES JOHN D. BAUMGARTNER MANAGING DIRECTOR IN HOUSTON OFFICE

Getzler Henrich & Associates

21 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK , Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John D. Baumgartner has joined Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, (getzlerhenrich.com), one of the nation's oldest and most respected middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement firms, as a Managing Director and Head of the firm's Houston office.

Mr. Baumgartner has over 20 years of consulting, restructuring, and corporate finance experience. He has been involved with financial and operational restructurings, viability analyses, solvency analyses, valuation of assets and enterprises, asset divestitures, and due diligence.

John Baumgartner
He has advised debtors, senior lenders, mezzanine lenders, trustees, and unsecured creditors of companies in industries that include oil and gas, healthcare, energy services, power and utilities, retail gas marketing, retail power marketing, midstream energy companies, real estate, web hosting/e-commerce, transportation, and retail services. He serves in interim management roles-- as a Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer- - as well as fiduciary roles for post-confirmation trusts.  He also serves as a consulting and testifying expert, primarily related to insolvency litigation. 

In announcing Mr. Baumgartner joining Getzler Henrich, Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich, said, "We are pleased to welcome John to lead the Houston office. He brings an impressive and diverse background in financial and operational restructurings, viability analyses, solvency analyses, valuation of assets and enterprises, asset divestitures, and due diligence that will be invaluable to our clients."

William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich continued, "Houston and the many industries John serves, including oil and gas, energy services, power and utilities and retail gas marketing, are especially important growth opportunities for Getzler Henrich. As a distinguished turnaround and operations improvement leader well-entrenched in the Houston market, we are thrilled to add John to our team. With his depth of knowledge and broad network of relationships-- in Houston, throughout the State of Texas and across the US -- he will significantly help grow our services to meet the needs of our expanding client base." 

Previously, John worked for a wholesale power generation company, a national consulting firm, and international accounting and boutique investment banking firms. He also served as the CRO for a West Texas-based natural gas-fueled peaking plant and as Management Advisor for a West Texas-based midstream provider, both of which were impacted by Winter Storm Uri.

Mr. Baumgartner earned his M.B.A. from the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University and a B.A. in Economics from Rhodes College. He is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Adviser (CIRA) and holds a Certification in Distressed Business Valuation (CDBV). He is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) and serves on the Global Board of the Turnaround Management Association.

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC:  Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company (www.hilcoglobal.com), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit: getzlerhenrich.com.

SOURCE Getzler Henrich & Associates

