GETZLER HENRICH NAMES MICHAEL OSMENT MANAGING DIRECTOR IN DETROIT OFFICE

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Osment has joined Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC (getzlerhenrich.com), one of the nation's oldest and most respected middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement firms, as a Managing Director in the Detroit office.

Mr. Osment has extensive experience as a senior technology leader within the Automotive, Manufacturing, Commercial Real Estate, Retail and Education sectors. His management consulting engagements frequently focus on the use of analytics and data driven decision making to improve performance, drive digital transformation and complete operational turnarounds.

Mr. Osment is recognized for his thought leadership and innovation across technology, business, and industry domains. His background provides clients with a fresh perspective on traditional operational issues and innovative approaches, melding what is inherently necessary with what is also now possible given the rapidly expanding range of state-of-the-art analytics tools and techniques.

In announcing Mr. Osment joining Getzler Henrich, Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich said, "We are pleased to welcome Mike to Getzler Henrich. He brings an impressive and diverse background in information technology, data analytics, digital transformation, operational improvement and turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions that will be invaluable to our clients."

The breadth of Mr. Osment's turnaround work ranges from reassorting over 1,000 stores to raising cash for a struggling retailer and turning around a well-known e-tailer's distribution capability, to conducting a wide range of M&A merger/integration and due diligence assignments. In addition, he has served in various senior leadership technology roles from Chief Information Officer (CIO) to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), often simultaneously.

William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich continued, "Detroit is an important and growing market for Getzler Henrich. As a distinguished turnaround and operations improvement leader well-entrenched in the Detroit market, we are thrilled to add Mike to our team. With his depth of knowledge and broad network of relationships-- both in Detroit and across the US -- he will significantly help grow our services to meet the needs of our expanding client base."

Prior to Getzler Henrich, Mr. Osment held the post of Chief Technology Officer at Bedrock Detroit, a real estate company 100% owned by Rocket Mortgage founder and primary owner, Dan Gilbert. His focus there was on alternative investments such as data centers, digital infrastructure, closing the digital divide and smart building analytics. Previously, he served as Chief Information and Technology Officer for the Taubman Company (now part of Simon Properties), a leading shopping center owner/operator. He also spent almost a decade at AlixPartners working on performance improvement projects and launching the firm's eDiscovery and Business Intelligence/Analytics practices. Prior to that, Mr. Osment held senior technology positions at automotive manufacturers and suppliers including GM, TRW, Eaton, and ITT Automotive in the Detroit area.

He received his MBA and BS from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC: Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company (www.hilcoglobal.com), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit: getzlerhenrich.com.

SOURCE Getzler Henrich & Associates