GEV Investors Have Opportunity to Join GE Vernova Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

News provided by

The Schall Law Firm

Jul 22, 2024, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES , July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GE Vernova Inc. ("GE Vernova" or "the Company") (NYSE: GEV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GE Vernova is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on July 17, 2024. According to the Journal, "GE Vernova's shares plunged 9.3% on Wednesday, two days after news emerged that an under-construction offshore wind project, Vineyard Wind 1, that uses its turbines, experienced "blade damage," causing debris to wash up on the shores of Nantucket."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
[email protected]
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

Also from this source

SMG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

SMG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against The Scotts Miracle-Gro...
FF Investors Have Opportunity to Lead FutureFuel Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

FF Investors Have Opportunity to Lead FutureFuel Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against FutureFuel Corp....
More Releases From This Source