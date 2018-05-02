GEX Management And LL Roberts Group To Open Joint Sales & Service Center In Northwest Arkansas

GEX Management's Founder and CEO, Mr. Carl Dorvil, stated, "PEO services are a tremendous resource that can only have a positive impact on the robust economy and rapid growth of Northwest Arkansas." LL Roberts Group President and CEO, Mr. LJ Roberts, added "We are proud to join GEX Management in introducing high-quality employee administration solutions to businesses across Northwest Arkansas.

Launch of this Northwest Arkansas PEO Sales & Service Center is slated for May or early June of 2018.

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a licensed Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and a Professional Services Company providing comprehensive back office services to clients including HR, Payroll, Risk & Compliance, and Executive Consulting, and provides progressive and complete solutions for employee management and operational needs. http: www.gexmanagement.com

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

