GEX Management Celebrates Milestone Acquisition

Payroll Express reported almost $20 million in gross billing in 2017 in the robust healthcare staffing industry and is projecting tangible growth in 2018 fueled by an accelerated contract pipeline, aggressive marketing, and positive global economic conditions.

CEO Carl Dorvil stated, "We are delighted to have acquired interest in Payroll Express. This event marks GEX Management's first major acquisition and establishes a meaningful milestone in our history. Additionally, this move reflects the bold aspirations set forth by the GEX Management Board of Directors and our commitment to increased shareholder value. Our business management ecosystem is unlike any other. It will serve as the perfect environment for Payroll Express to flourish in, adding support and value to an already successful company. We celebrate this win!

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. Is a licensed Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and a Professional Services Company providing comprehensive back office services to clients in a variety of industries. GEX Management services include HR, Payroll, Risk & Compliance, and Executive Consulting, and provides progressive and complete solutions for employee management and operational needs. http:www.gexmanagement.com

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

