Gexa Energy Achieves Ambitious 100% Renewable Energy Goal

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gexa Energy, a leading Texas retail electricity provider, announced today that it has reached its goal of shifting all residential plans to 100% renewable energy and providing every residential customer with green power at no additional cost.

A recent study showed that 70% of Americans expect electricity generation to become cleaner over time.1 Gexa Energy has boldly responded to that demand. In August 2019 Gexa announced that it planned to make the delivery of green power a strategic focus and source all electricity plans from clean energy.

Today's announcement is an important milestone for that initiative, which benefits every one of the company's 200,000-plus residential customers.

"Renewable energy truly is our future," said Gexa Energy President Brian Landrum. "Renewable energy is good for customers and the environment, and increasingly, the economics of renewable energy make it good for business, too. It's a win all around, and we've got big plans for the state of Texas."

Gexa is also part of environmental efforts extending well beyond the Lone Star State. Gexa's parent company, NextEra Energy Resources, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. The company currently operates more than 19,000 megawatts of wind and solar generation in North America.

Gexa Energy is able to offer 100% green electricity plans by purchasing and retiring renewable energy certificates (RECs) from wind and solar producers to match its customers' electricity usage. Each REC represents one megawatt-hour of green power that has been added to the grid. Buying RECs helps fund further development of green energy efforts.

"Gexa is very proud to offer Texans affordable green energy plans at no extra cost," Landrum said. "And we're fully committed to keep introducing additional plans, products and services that help people consume energy wisely."

Since entering the Texas deregulated energy market in 2002, Gexa Energy, LP, has established itself as one of the leading retail electricity providers for residential and commercial customers in the state of Texas. Gexa Energy, LP is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a leading clean energy company.

