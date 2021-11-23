GF and GFRP Composites Market to grow a CAGR of 6.54% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Asahi Kasei Corp. & BASF SE | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The GF and GFRP composites market covers the following areas:

The report on the GF and GFRP composites market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies increased demand for lightweight fiberglass composites in the transportation segment as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the factors such as health hazards associated with GF and GFRP composites may impede the market growth.

The GF and GFRP Composites Market is segmented by manufacturing process (compression molding process, pultrusion process, open molding process, resin transfer molding process, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The GF and GFRP composites market share growth by the compression molding process segment will be significant. The current trend of using GF and GFRP thermoplastics in the rapidly growing automotive industry is expected to foster the growth of sheet molded composites globally.

Companies Mentioned

The GF and GFRP composites market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

Braj Binani Group

China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

GF and GFRP Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Braj Binani Group, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, and Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

