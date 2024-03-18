GF Hotels & Resorts select Wizehire as the preferred solution for hiring and recruiting

Wizehire to power hiring and recruiting at GF's Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and Wyndham Hotel Group properties.

HOUSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizehire , a Gartner-rated end-to-end hiring platform for growing businesses, announced it is extending its engagement with award-winning hospitality management company GF Hotels & Resorts . This collaboration marks an advancement in Wizehire's deep commitment to the hospitality industry.

Wizehire's industry-tailored hiring solution, which includes support from expert Wizehire Coaches, will be deployed at properties in GF Hotels & Resorts' portfolio, including Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and Wyndham Hotel Group properties. It comes at a time when job growth in the industry is expected to outpace the nation overall, 12% compared to 8% over the next five years.

Wizehire to power hiring and recruiting across GF Hotels & Resorts' portfolio of properties. Post this

"We were looking for a robust and user-friendly ATS solution, and Wizehire offered both. Our team has found that Wizehire's intuitive technology allows for easy navigation, freeing up valuable time to focus on core responsibilities like interviewing and providing excellent guest services," said GF Hotels & Resorts' VP of Talent Acquisition, Mike Watson. By leveraging Wizehire's Coaches, GF Hotels and Resorts will accelerate hiring, improve the candidate experience, streamline onboarding, and increase retention.

In utilizing Wizehire, hotel management companies and their HR and operations teams can deliver a world-class hiring process by partnering with Wizehire's expert coaches—all at a lower cost and more significant ROI than their existing software-only HR solutions.

"We're excited to expand our engagement with GF Hotels and Resorts to continue propelling their growth and world-class guest service," said Sid Upadhyay, CEO of Wizehire. "Supporting GF Hotels' recent growth is a true honor for our team. With each hire made through Wizehire, we're working together to improve the guest experience daily."

Since its formation, GF Hotels & Resorts has managed over 800 hospitality assets in 46 states. The company currently operates over 170 individual hospitality entities, representing over 24,000 guest rooms. GF Hotels & Resorts partners with the world's largest hotel companies, including Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels, Wyndham Hotel Group, and Choice Hotels International.

For more information about Wizehire's hiring and recruiting solutions, click here to learn more.

About Wizehire:

Founded in 2014, Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring solution that marries innovative software with hands-on, expert coaching to help business leaders build their teams with confidence. The solution offers an applicant tracking system, industry-optimized job templates, and research-driven screening methodologies. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams and perfect their hiring process.

Media Kit

Media Contact:

Lauren Miley

Lead Communications Strategist, Wizehire

[email protected]

SOURCE Wizehire