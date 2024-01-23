GF Securities (Hong Kong) Leads Digitalization by Launching Tokenized Bond Using ABT's Advanced RWA Tokenization Platform

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GF Securities (Hong Kong) achieves an inflective milestone by successfully issuing fully digitized bonds, becoming one of the pioneering financial institutions to tokenize traditional financial assets in Hong Kong. This innovative product, empowered by ABT Tech Limited (ABT)'s advanced Real World Asset Tokenization Platform marks the key milestone of the first non-custodial wallet institutional tokenization use-case on a public blockchain in the global financial hub.

Since SFC's "Circular on intermediaries engaging in tokenized securities-related activities" in Nov 2023, GF Securities (Hong Kong)' issuance of these tokenized assets signifies a notable achievement in adhering to the latest regulations and leveraging blockchain technology for ABT and GF Securities (Hong Kong). This regulated institutional-grade project features Securities and Exchange Commission (SFC) compliant securities tokens safely transacted and stored in client wallets, providing a secured environment for traditional investors to gain exposure in using blockchain wallets. With ABT's technical support, GF Securities (Hong Kong) is committed to security and safety as the institution marching on its digitalization journey.

Given the intricate regulatory demands on securities, a fully decentralized network may not suffice. Striking the right balance between security and flexibility, ABT's proprietary Public Permissioned System is tailored for regulated securities. It integrates a robust on-chain governance model with identity, compliance and confidentiality, effectively addressing challenges associated with regulated assets on the blockchain.

As a well-established financial institution, GF Securities (Hong Kong) is the primary collaborator and user of ABT's RWA Tokenization Platform. This collaboration positions both entities at the forefront of innovation and financial technology in the wave of the global trend of digitalizing traditional financial assets. The collaboration signifies a commitment to revolutionizing traditional finance by harnessing the power of blockchain, setting the stage for a new era in secure, compliant, and technologically advanced asset tokenization solutions.

"To fully realize the blockchain technology's full potential in the regulated financial world, making the applications easy to use and interact is absolutely essential. It is our goal to collaborate with and learn from the established institutions like GF Securities (Hong Kong) to scale our unique know-hows," said Dr. Alex Yang, founder of ABT. The ongoing collaboration with GF Securities (Hong Kong) is anticipated to pave the way for further advancements in the financial landscape, offering clients unparalleled opportunities in the evolving digital asset ecosystem. As ABT continues to bridge the gap between traditional sectors and emerging technologies, the horizon for blockchain applications expands, promising a future where the benefits of this transformative technology are accessible to a broader spectrum of businesses and organizations.

About GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited ("GF Holdings (Hong Kong)")

GF Holdings (Hong Kong) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GF Securities Co. Ltd (stock code: 000776.SZ, 1776.HK). Its subsidiaries provide comprehensive financial services including brokerage and wealth management, corporate finance, asset management and investment management to global clients. Leveraging on the parent company's competitive advantages, GF Holdings (Hong Kong) strives to capture opportunities and build an international platform.

GF Securities (Hong Kong) Brokerage Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GF Holdings (Hong Kong), is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong to carry on Type 1 regulated activity (dealing in securities) and Type 4 regulated activity (advising on securities) as stipulated in the Securities and Futures Ordinance, CE No. is AOB364.

About ABT Tech Limited

ABT Tech Limited ( www.abtx.io ) is an end-to-end tokenization and infrastructure solution provider for Real World Assets (RWA). The company, founded by a group of mathematical PhDs, specialises in translating complex regulatory and compliance processes into elegant logic and smart contracts. In 2022, ABT conducted the issuance of the first gold-backed token for a subsidiary of "The Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange", Hong Kong's only physical Gold Exchange, showcasing its top-tier expertise and blockchain infrastructure. ABT also provides institutional-grade tokenization solutions for other asset classes, including debts, funds and stablecoins. The company offers modular architectures, including Issuance, Transfer, Cap-Table Management Tools, Client Portfolio Management Systems, and regulatory compliant Wallet Solutions. ABT's award-winning solutions empower clients to harness the benefits of cutting-edge technologies, enhancing operational efficiency, improving liquidity, and ensuring compliance and control. As a registered Market Maker of CME and EUREX, ABT's affiliate team offers Liquidity Providing capability in both traditional and digital exchanges across tokenized RWAs and their underlying assets, covering a diverse range from Securities Tokens to Commodities, such as Gold.

SOURCE ABT Tech Limited