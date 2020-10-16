G|FASHION Launches Global Luxury Fashion Brand

"Only fashion can put everything together: confidence, power, beauty, culture, life, respect, and people," stated Mr. Miles Guo. "Each unique G|FASHION collection is an exhibition of state-of-the-art craftsmanship applied to sartorial concepts." Tweet this

The G|FASHION shopping experience brings the touch and feel of a luxury retail shopping experience to the digital world. Through the e-commerce site, users experience the G|FASHION lifestyle firsthand, engaging with content and artisans as they shop. Each collection comes to life through a comprehensive exploration of the materials and craftsmanship behind it, and a three-dimensional insight into the details of the garments. Editorial content highlights the design processes, from concept to completion. Photography of the breathtaking collection was captured by world-renowned top fashion designer and photographer, Paola Kudacki in New York City.

Alongside their exclusive fashions, Taverniti, Azran, and Nahmias share their philosophy about fashion and their unique creative process, sources of inspiration, and the experience of curating their fashion collection alongside Mr. Miles Guo.

Ben Taverniti is one of the most esteemed names in fashion. He is the recipient of great acclaim from his early work with Jeremy Scott to his recent project, Unravel. He notes, "A great collection is defined in that you cannot pinpoint a season. Rather, it defines an era. We can mix and match pieces that live in one world but speak many languages."

Eli Azran is known throughout the world for creating the iconic fashion label, RtA. He defines G|FASHION as "timeless pieces that are effortless, and malleable from season to season. They can be incorporated in any wardrobe."

Doni Nahmias is a rising star in fashion, best known for his Nahmias collection which debuted at HLorenzo. Of working with Mr. Miles Guo, he states, "I am understanding his world, what inspires him, and what he loves. I am taking all these emotions to put together this very special collection. We are building a brand to last forever."

Prior to her design consulting business Style-Ed, Marcella Lindeberg worked alongside Karl Lagerfeld for K by Karl Lagerfeld from inception to culmination, in addition to working with Justin Timberlake on William Rast, Miss Sixty and numerous other commercial brands throughout her 30 year career.

Kamel Debeche, former head of retail operations for luxury retailer, H. Lorenzo is CEO & Creative Director of G|FASHION.

G|FASHION is the new standard for luxury fashion, a celebration of expert craftsmanship and cutting-edge style, imagined and curated by Mr. Miles Guo.

About G|FASHION

Imagined and artfully curated by the esteemed Mr. Miles Guo, G|FASHION is a celebration of acclaimed designers and artisans. Ben Taverniti, Eli Azran, Doni Nahmias, and Marcella Lindeberg, legendary fashion industry trailblazers, developed G|FASHION's inaugural collections and every season new, up-and-coming talent will join the roster. The immersive digital platform provides a robust, luxury online shopping experience. G|FASHION is the new standard for luxury fashion.

