GFCA Whitepaper: Smart Cities Are All About People

GFCA is a non-profit organization focusing on smart city industry. It is an international communication and cooperation platform which integrates standard research and development, technology application promotion, industry chain cooperation, talent training, investment and financing. Members of the alliance include NGOs, government agencies, research institutions, companies, investment and fund firms.

5 stages of modern cities

According to the whitepaper, there are 5 stages of modern cities:

Analog Cities - a traditional, unconnected city that does not contain a broadband communications infrastructure.

Wired Cities - a city that has implemented an IT backbone, but has not exploited it fully, hence yet little in the way of automation or smartness.

Digital Cities - a specific and well-defined urban area providing improved data sharing and connection through information communications technology: many departments are automating their systems with digital tools, BUT, they have not begun to centralize data and use data collectively to make good decisions.

Smart Cities - A city that uses a combination of technologies and connected utilities to pursue higher quality of life, performance, and sustainability. Only when city leaders leverage and exploit the insight created by higher levels of data flow, can they truly claim to have developed a smart city.

Enlightened Cities - a smart city that extends its mission to using technology to help nurture cultural, social, and spiritual advancements.

The whitepaper indicated that there are many analog and wired cities today, but fewer digital cities and even fewer smart cities. And the way of cities being designed today will cause few to ever be able to reach an enlightened status.

7 aspects of building an enlightened city

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

A centralized, lifetime, electronic health records system is a critical element of an enlightened city. It can identify health impact trends to improve the overall health and wellness of its residents. Besides, innovation and technology can help an enlightened city to improve health management & education, nourishment, air quality/noise pollution monitoring, and the access to quality work.

EDUCATION

In an enlightened city, virtual classrooms will become more common, while physical classroom environments will promote creativity and engagement. Aided by big data, machine learning, VR and AR, personal learning and immersive education will help students evolve from passive learning to active learning.

SUSTAINABILITY

A component of an enlightened city is the objective of sustainability and conservation. Food waste prevention & recycling, water saving, clean energy, green spaces and smart buildings, supported by smart technologies such as sensors and smart meters, are aimed to lead to greater progress and prosperity.

TALENT DEVELOPMENT AND ATTRACTION

Talent is a nourishment for an enlightened city that helps make the city flourish. Developing innovation incubation and industry partnerships, adopting technology early with high beam thinking, offering access to capital and investing in industry will foster innovation, development, and investment capital.

THE CURATION OF CULTURE

Industry lands where people want to live. An enlightened city seeks to balance the use of technology with the reality that human beings need. For example, virtual reality can help promote history, arts and culture, while physical places including cultural centers, museums and galleries, and areas of tranquility also play key roles in the development of an enlightened city.

HOME SERVICES AND CONVENIENCE

In an enlightened city, smart building capabilities extend to homes. High speed connectivity allows for the use of new technologies like sensors, artificial intelligence and robotics that makes home convenient, well cared, and alerted of emergencies.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Data offers the promise of the improved ability to monitor and control crime, respond to emergency situations, provide safety for emergency responders, and reach and act to the public safety needs of the community.

In conclusion, the promise of an enlightened city is nothing less than an enriched and satisfied citizenry. The enlightened cities will be built by those who had the foresight to seize and harness the power of technology and connection. Yet only if this foresight can have a meaningful impact on its citizens, will that enlightened city truly reach its full potential.

