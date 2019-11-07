GFI re-opens Tokyo office with the launch of G10 Forward FX

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Group Japan, a division of BGC Capital Markets (Japan), LLC, a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," or "BGC"), today announced the opening of a new office in Tokyo's Akasaka Biz Tower with the launch of its G10 Forward FX ("FWD FX") desk focusing on Yen as well as EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, NZD, CAD and other Forwards to service its Japanese and international clients.

The re-establishment of a Japan office further strengthens GFI's existing FWD FX businesses in Hong Kong, Sydney and Singapore providing clients with unrivaled coverage across all markets in the Asia Pacific region, further supported by GFI's offices in London and New York.

Brad Howell, Chief Executive Officer of GFI Asia Pacific, commented "With re-establishing the GFI brand in Japan and the re-opening of our Tokyo office, GFI is making a long term commitment to Japanese financial markets. We believe Japan is a key strategic growth area for GFI in the Asia Pacific regions. We are very excited about the opportunity, especially launching a core product like FWD FX which is a staple of financial markets and the real economy alike."

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com . You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners , https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media contact:

Harjeet Singh

+44207894 8829

Investor Relations contact:

Ujjal Basu Roy

+12126102426

SOURCE BGC Partners, Inc.

