GFI Software Announces Diamond Sponsorship at Generative AI Expo and Platinum Sponsorship at MSP EXPO, part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW

GFI Software will unveil its latest contributions to the managed services industry and how it is embracing an AI-first company culture. The #TECHSUPERSHOW runs February 13-15 in Fort Lauderdale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software, a leading provider of business-essential software solutions, announced its exclusive Diamond sponsorship of the Generative AI Expo and a Platinum sponsorship of the MSP EXPO, at the #TECHSUPERSHOW. This prestigious event will be held from February 13-15, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Empowering MSPs with cutting-edge solutions

At the MSP EXPO, GFI Software will be presenting its latest contributions to the managed services sector, featuring its revolutionary GFI AppManager. This solution for MSPs is now growing faster than any other GFI product in history.

"Returning as a Platinum sponsor for MSP Expo 2024, we're excited to showcase our continued innovation in the MSP space," said Eric Vaughan, CEO of GFI Software. "Our commitment to the MSP community is stronger than ever, with GFI AppManager and our comprehensive MSP suite playing a pivotal role in our partners' growth. This year, we're focused on expanding our reach by bringing top-tier MSPs into our channel."

Attendees are invited to connect with the GFI team at stand 321 to explore GFI's innovative MSP solutions. GFI will also be hosting a showcase of our remote management and monitoring platform, GFI AppManager - All customers, All products, One Single Screen™. Please refer to the MSP Expo agenda for the full details of the event.

Leading the charge in Generative AI

GFI Software will take center stage at the Generative AI Expo, highlighting how AI is revolutionizing both its products and corporate culture.

"Our GenAI-first strategy underpins our vision for the future of technology - making it smarter, more responsive, and infinitely more efficient," explained GFI's CEO, Eric Vaughan, "Beyond our products, AI shapes how we work. Take our 'AIMonday', a day where employees across all departments and levels will engage exclusively in AI-related working sessions and project development. More than just a skill-building exercise, this initiative is a reshaping of our work culture around the potential of AI."

Eric Vaughan will expand on how GFI is leading the way in adopting and adapting to the transforming power of AI on the conference's closing keynote, themed "AI or Bust: The Non-Negotiable Revolution." Additionally, Eric will also be participating in the panel discussion "Generative AI and the Customer Experience." Please refer to the Generative AI Expo agenda for the full details of the events.

To register for the MSP Expo and the Generative AI Expo, visit itexpo.com.

