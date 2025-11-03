GFiber and Quext Launch Industry-First Managed Wi-Fi Integration with 3 Gig Bulk Fiber

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GFiber and Quext have announced a new collaboration to roll out a new managed Wi-Fi and smart community solution for the multi-family market. The integration introduces a powerful, industry-first 3 Gig bulk internet service and a seamless, integrated technology experience designed to end connectivity friction for residents and boost operational efficiency for property owners.

This new joint solution is designed to unlock significant growth opportunities in the multi-family community market, addressing a previously unmet need for a single, integrated fiber and managed Wi-Fi offering that establishes a class-leading industry standard for resident experience and improves property owner's operational efficiency.

"This launch is a direct result of our long-term network investments and a commitment to setting higher industry standards," said Nick Saporito, Head of Product at Google Fiber. "This is about delivering a seamless internet experience to multi-family communities through the fastest network and technology that works better together for both residents and property managers."

"There's a powerful shared DNA here, with both GFiber and some of our own smart community platform tracing their roots back to Kansas City," said Blake Miller, Quext's Chief Strategy Officer. "This product integration is the culmination of that shared innovative spirit. Quext was founded by operators, for operators, we're hyper-focused on simplifying technology for residents while empowering owners to build the true, smart community of the future."

The new combined solution integrates GFiber's Fiber-to-the-Unit (FTTu) architecture with Quext's smart building platform, providing high-speed, secure Wi-Fi and intuitive IoT tools across entire communities.

What residents and operators can expect:

Unprecedented Network Power: GFiber is launching an industry-first 3 Gig bulk internet service in this product, combined with the cutting-edge new industry standard Wi-Fi 7 solution. This ubiquitous Wi-Fi 7 network will provide community wide coverage with an ultra-fast and private, secured connection for each resident.

GFiber is launching an industry-first 3 Gig bulk internet service in this product, combined with the cutting-edge new industry standard Wi-Fi 7 solution. This ubiquitous Wi-Fi 7 network will provide community wide coverage with an ultra-fast and private, secured connection for each resident. Zero-Friction Resident Experience: With Instant On Connectivity, internet is ready on day one of move-in. The solution offers automatic onboarding through the Quext App, eliminating the need for residents to schedule installations or wait for technicians. Tenants receive their own private, secure network that enables seamless roaming within the entire property.

With Instant On Connectivity, internet is ready on day one of move-in. The solution offers automatic onboarding through the Quext App, eliminating the need for residents to schedule installations or wait for technicians. Tenants receive their own private, secure network that enables seamless roaming within the entire property. The One-Stop Smart Solution: Wi-Fi 7 technology in every unit enables residents to control locks, thermostats, and other devices via a single Quext app, fully leveraging the property's IoT portfolio.

Wi-Fi 7 technology in every unit enables residents to control locks, thermostats, and other devices via a single Quext app, fully leveraging the property's IoT portfolio. Financial Growth for Operators: Creates new Net Operating Income (NOI) potential for property owners and managers through transparent bulk internet markups and optional technology fees.

GFiber and Quext plan to expand this combined offering to multi-family communities in GFiber cities across the country, with the first properties going live in early 2026. Learn more at: onequext.com/quext-gfiber .

About GFiber:

GFiber delivers fast, reliable, fairly-priced and open fiber internet service, prioritizing customer service and speed. GFiber started in 2010 as a Google-driven experiment to catalyze the gigabit internet ecosystem, and has since pioneered the gigabit and multigig internet future. For more than a decade, GFiber has maintained its $70/1 Gig base internet plan without any rate increases, and remains committed to bringing the best internet experience to customers in nearly 20 states with plans to further expand. GFiber was awarded PC Mag Readers' Choice Awards for Best Overall and Fiber ISP in 2024, Best Fiber Internet Provider by Forbes in 2024 and Best Fiber Provider for Gig Internet by CNET in 2024, in addition to top recognitions from J.D. Power, HighSpeedInternet.com and many more. You can find more information, check availability in your area and compare plans at www.fiber.google.com .

About Quext:

Quext is a software and services company pioneering the next generation of smart property technology solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability for multifamily operators and ownership groups. Platform innovations include smart apartments, large language model customer support, broadband internet, and fintech solutions. Quext is a people-centric firm founded by Madera Residential, an industry leader in multifamily housing investment and property management. Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, the company was recognized as a winner of the Fierce Wireless IoT Challenge 2020 and the IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award 2023. To learn more, visit onequext.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/onequext .

