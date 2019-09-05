GFL Announces Acquisition of Windsor Disposal Services

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL") announced today that it has acquired the Windsor Disposal Services group of companies ("WDS").

Founded in 1986, WDS is a leading provider of solid waste management solutions in the City of Windsor and surrounding communities, serving residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers.

"For over 30 years, WDS has been a trusted family-run provider of solid waste management services to its residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers. The acquisition of WDS extends GFL's footprint in the Windsor region and complements our existing capabilities in Southwestern Ontario," said Patrick Dovigi, GFL's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to welcoming WDS' management team and employees, led by Vince Moceri, to the GFL team, and continuing to provide its customers with sustainable environmental solutions."

About GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in 23 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking information including but not limited to the integration and strategic fit of WDS' operations with GFL's existing operations, the benefits of the acquisition, and GFL's performance and service offerings following completion of the acquisition. Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analysis made by GFL in light of its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to GFL's expectations and predictions is subject to market conditions and a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from GFL's expectations.

