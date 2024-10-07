GFL Environmental and OPAL Fuels Begin Commercial Operations of Their Second RNG Facility

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL") and OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) today announced their joint venture, Paragon RNG has commenced commercial operations of their new renewable natural gas ("RNG") facility at the Sampson County Landfill. The landfill, owned and operated by a subsidiary of GFL, is located in Roseboro, North Carolina. The plant is producing and injecting pipeline quality RNG. EPA registrations have been filed for the project and we expect a normal ramp-up period for the facility.

The project is part of the previously announced joint venture between the two companies to develop RNG facilities at landfills owned by GFL. Having completed construction of the facility, OPAL Fuels will operate the facility and dispense the RNG as vehicle fuel for GFL's fleet and other transportation customers.

The Sampson RNG facility has a nameplate design capacity of approximately 1.6 million MMbtu (12.4 million GGE) per year of RNG. This RNG, when used as transportation fuel to displace diesel, will reduce fleet operating costs and avoid GHG emissions equivalent to achieving zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from more than 900 heavy-duty trucks.

"We are excited to see another RNG facility come online through our partnership with OPAL Fuels," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and CEO of GFL. "This facility at our Sampson landfill will play an important part in achieving our commitment to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions from landfills, while providing an alternative fuel source that can power our trucks and help our customers achieve their own sustainability goals."

"Completing construction of the Sampson RNG facility, now OPAL Fuel's 10th operational plant, marks another milestone in the growth of OPAL Fuels," said Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels. "Our operating portfolio of facilities now has approximately 7.8 million MMBtu of annual nameplate design capacity, more than tripling over the past 30 months" continued Comora.

"This project also demonstrates our continued focus on expanding RNG production by working with best-in-class partners like GFL to bring more renewable fuel supply online. These RNG projects combined with our integrated downstream fuel station segment providing that fuel back to GFL fleet and other downstream customers creates a win-win-win for our partners and the communities they serve," said Comora.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

About OPAL Fuels Inc.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to de-carbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's naturally occurring methane and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by OPAL Fuels, GFL and their respective management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond such management's control, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in OPAL Fuel's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the "Risk Factors" section of GFL's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and GFL's other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by law, OPAL Fuels and GFL expressly disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in OPAL Fuel's or GFL's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

